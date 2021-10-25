GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats to mid-1.3700s, back closer to ascending channel support

- GBP/USD surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to the 1.3800 neighbourhood.
- Elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure on the pair.
- A break below ascending channel support is needed to confirm a fresh bearish break.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to preserve its intraday gains to the 1.3800 neighbourhood and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around mid-1.3700s, just a few pips above lows touched during the Asian session.
The US dollar attracted some buying amid elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair and led to the intraday decline.
The downfall dragged the GBP/USD pair back towards key pivotal support marked by the lower boundary of a one-month-old descending channel. A convincing break below will set the stage for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are still holding in the bullish territory. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the channel support before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The mentioned support is currently pegged near the 1.3735 region. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3700 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near mid-1.3600s.
On the flip side, the 1.3790-1.3800 area now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by a downward sloping trend-line resistance extending from late July, currently around the 1.3825 region ahead of the 1.3845-50 confluence barrier.
The latter comprises of 200-day SMA and the top end of the ascending channel, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The momentum could then assist the GBP/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3757
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3645
|Daily SMA50
|1.3712
|Daily SMA100
|1.38
|Daily SMA200
|1.385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3815
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3709
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
