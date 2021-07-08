GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains capped below 1.3800

- GBP/USD makes an impressive comeback amid broad risk-aversion.
- The cable bulls face stiff resistance at 1.3800, bearish bias remains intact.
- Impending bear cross and RSI sub-50 level keep sellers in control.
GBP/USD is attempting a recovery amid broad risk-aversion, as the pound outperforms across the fx board so far this Thursday.
The rebound in the cable from 1.3760 could be associated with fresh selling seen in the US dollar, as the relentless slide in the Treasury yields drags the greenback lower.
Resurgent covid concerns and its likely hit to the global economic turnaround continue to dampen the investors’ sentiment.
However, the pound emerges the strongest amongst the lot amid Britain’s relative success in vaccinations. The UK boasts of the highest number of doses administered per 100 people across the world.
From a near-term technical perspective, the currency pair’s four-hour chart shows that the price has managed to bounce off ascending trendline support at 1.3761.
However, the recovery appears elusive amid an impending bear cross, with the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the verge of cutting the 50-SMA from above.
Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, despite ticking slightly higher, which keeps the selling interest intact.
If the bears yield a decisive break below the mentioned support, a drop towards 1.3700 cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD hourly chart
To the upside, the GBP bulls need a four-hourly close above the 1.3824 resistance, the confluence of the 21 and 50-SMAs, in order to negate the near-term bearish momentum.
Buyers would then target the 1.3850 level on their road to recovery.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3782
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3921
|Daily SMA50
|1.4022
|Daily SMA100
|1.3949
|Daily SMA200
|1.3664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3842
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
