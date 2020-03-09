GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading in five-week’s highs near 1.3140 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is spiking to the upside amid broad-based USD weakness. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3143 resistance.  
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD rebounded sharply from above 1.2700 and the 2020 lows to hit the 1.3200 figure five days later. The pound seems en route toward the 2020 highs. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is spiking up while above the main SMAs as bulls remain firmly in control. If the market breaks the 1.3143 resistance the next levels to watch can be located near the 1.3200 and 1.3252 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the other hands, dips could find support near the 1.3060, 1.3020 and 1.2978 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.3143, 1.3200, 1.3252
Support: 1.3060, 1.3020, 1.2978
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3139
Today Daily Change 0.0106
Today Daily Change % 0.81
Today daily open 1.3033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2934
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2992
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3049
Previous Daily Low 1.2946
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.301
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3073
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3176

 

 

