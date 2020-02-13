GBP/USD is rebounding from multi-week lows and challenges the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

The levels to beat for buyers is the 1.3082 level.

GBP/USD daily chart

After the October and December bull-market, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is nearing the 1.3100 figure and the 50 SMA.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The pound is bouncing from multi-week lows as the spot is challenging the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. As buyers are back in control the spot will likely attempt to break above the 1.3082 resistance to reach higher levels near the 1.3155/80 resistance zone. Support is seen near the 1.3020 and 1.2987 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1.3082, 1.3155, 1.3180

Support: 1.3020, 1.2987, 1.2960

Additional key levels