GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hovering below the 1.3000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing from the 2020 lows as the spot formed a descending wedge. 
  • The levels to beat for buyers is the 1.2995 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
Following the October and December bull-runs, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is pulling back up after the spot formed a descending wedge pattern. Buyers are trying to break the 1.2995 resistance to push the spot towards the 1.3035 and 1.3089 levels. Support is seen near the 1.2954 and 1.2914 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2995, 1.3035, 1.3089
Support: 1.2954, 1.2914, 1.2887 
   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.296
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3029
Daily SMA50 1.3078
Daily SMA100 1.2908
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2894
Previous Weekly High 1.3184
Previous Weekly Low 1.2882
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2865
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

