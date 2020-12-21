GBP/USD Price Analysis: On a slippery ground below 1.3400 amid downbeat fundamentals

- GBP/USD remains depressed, refreshes intraday low amid Brexit, virus woes.
- Downside break of 200-HMA also favors the sellers despite oversold RSI conditions.
GBP/USD stays offered around the intraday low of 1.3363m, down 0.86% on a day, during early Monday. In doing so, the Cable extends Friday’s losses amid fears of a no Brexit deal in 2020 and the new covid variant outbreak.
Read: Brexit extension anticipation back on the cards
The resulted moves have recently broken 200-HMA, which in turn directs GBP/USD sellers toward 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 11-17 upside, near 1.3320.
During the quote’s further weakness past-1.3320, the mid-December low near 1.3280 and the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3135 should return to the charts.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, at 1.3407 now, need RSI recovery to regain the 1.3500 threshold.
Furthermore, any extended north-run past-1.3500 will refresh the month’s peak, also the highest since May 2018, near 1.3630.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3375
|Today Daily Change
|-119 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88%
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3386
|Daily SMA50
|1.3202
|Daily SMA100
|1.3116
|Daily SMA200
|1.277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3592
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3326
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Sell-off extends below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes, new covid strain
The Brexit impasse and a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbate the pain in GBP/USD, as the bears extend Friday’s pullback from the multi-month top. The cable breaches 1.3400 in Monday’s Asian trading, losing over 1% so far.
AUD/USD remains heavy below 0.7600 amid notable USD demand
AUD/USD remains under heavy selling pressure below 0.7600 amid risk-negative headlines from the UK. The Aussie pair corrects further from the highest since the mid-2018 while paying a little heed to the upbeat US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus updates.
Gold: $1,900 tested US stimulus hopes offset Brexit, virus woes
Gold jumps on US stimulus hopes, having tested the $1900 mark. US policymakers eye stop-gap funding for immediate relief while staying ready with the stimulus plan. S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak, eyes on macro for fresh impulse.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.