The highlight of the day was the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the December meeting, released in the American afternoon. The Minutes showed that most participants are willing to deliver additional rate cuts if inflation declines over time. The document also showed that economic growth is projected to move modestly faster than at the October meeting.

US Dollar Index (DXY) trades in the 98.20 price zone on Tuesday, gaining 0.2% for the day as the market digests the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes released earlier today

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.25% 0.19% -0.03% -0.10% 0.14% 0.22% EUR -0.16% 0.09% 0.04% -0.19% -0.25% -0.03% 0.06% GBP -0.25% -0.09% -0.04% -0.28% -0.35% -0.13% -0.05% JPY -0.19% -0.04% 0.04% -0.23% -0.29% -0.09% 0.05% CAD 0.03% 0.19% 0.28% 0.23% -0.05% 0.19% 0.24% AUD 0.10% 0.25% 0.35% 0.29% 0.05% 0.22% 0.30% NZD -0.14% 0.03% 0.13% 0.09% -0.19% -0.22% 0.08% CHF -0.22% -0.06% 0.05% -0.05% -0.24% -0.30% -0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Gold: The Yellow Metal traded above $4,350 on Tuesday, trimming back a quarter of its weekly losses after bottoming at $4,300 on Monday. The XAU/USD pair declined sharply after hitting an all-time high of $4550 at the beginning of the week, due to profit-taking ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

EUR/USD: The pair traded near the 1.1750 region at the time of writing, amid current market calm as we approach the New Year holiday. The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut rates between one and three times next year, helping keep the pair afloat ahead of year-end.

GBP/USD: traded around 1.3470 on Tuesday, consolidating after surging to a more than three-month high near 1.3530.

USD/JPY: traded near the 156.40 price zone as the USD recovers some ground following the FOMC Minutes release.

The AUD/USD and the USD/CAD are ending the day pretty much unchanged.

Most financial markets will remain closed on Wednesday due to the New Year’s holiday.