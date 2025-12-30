Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast:Trades flat as Fed Minutes loom, BoE signals cautious easing

GBP/USD trades flat as Fed Minutes loom, BoE signals cautious easing

GBP/USD trades around 1.3460 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.30% on the day. The pair consolidates after failing to sustain the bullish momentum seen last week, which had lifted it to a more than three-month high near 1.3535. This pause reflects lingering hesitation in the US Dollar (USD), as market participants remain cautious ahead of the release of the Minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Pound Sterling trades flat against US Dollar in countdown to FOMC Minutes

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades flat around 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday, close to an over three-month high of 1.3535 posted last week. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar wobbles ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the December meeting, which will be published in the late New York session.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Gains momentum, first upside barrier emerges near 1.3550

The GBP/USD pair trades with mild gains around 1.3510 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) as the Bank of England (BoE) guided that monetary policy will remain on a gradual downward path.