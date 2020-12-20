Brexit extension anticipation back on the cards

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the UK's PM Boris Johnson to go against his Tory party's wishes and seek a Brexit transition period extension.

It’s now imperative that PM seeks an agreement to extend the Brexit transition period. The new Covid strain - & the various implications of it - means we face a profoundly serious situation, & it demands our 100% attention. It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 20, 2020

The request comes following further delays to any agreement with the EU on a Brexit deal where yet another pencilled-in deadline has been moved.

More on the latest weekend updates below:

GBP/USD implications

Cable has, as expected dropped in the open today to prior liquidity in a bearish gap which could provide opportunities on a fade on attempts to close the gap.

Before the open:

At the open: