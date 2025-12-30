EUR/USD slipped into the 1.1750 region on Tuesday, falling back a scant one-fifth of one percent following several days of muted declines. Markets are slumping their way through the year-end holiday period, with low volumes and a global lack of market participants keeping meaningful momentum restrained.

Global markets are set to close on Thursday for the rollover into the new calendar year, leaving already restrained markets even deeper in a holiday lurch through the second half of the last trading week of 2025. Meaningful economic data releases are functionally non-existent for this week.

Fed wants to cut, but timing remains complicated

The latest Meeting Minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed) show Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members are cautiously tilted toward the dovish side, with the majority of policymakers expecting further rate cuts in the future; however, the pace of future rate cuts remains contingent on several factors, specifically that US inflation metrics continue to ease lower.

Quality of American inflation data remains a concern for both investors and central bankers: despite a steep cooling in headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data at the last print, investors noted that the underlying data was missing several key components, and a large swath of the data that was present involved a high degree of assumptions and carry-forward estimates due to large chunks of missing price information. Even if headline inflation ticket figures continue to ease lower, a lack of accurate measurement will keep both FOMC votes and trader expectations on the back foot.

EUR/USD technical outlook

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1752. Price holds above the 50-EMA at 1.1675 and the 200-EMA at 1.1393, keeping a bullish bias intact. The 50-EMA rises and remains above the 200-EMA, reinforcing trend support. RSI at 60.22 stays bullish and below overbought. Initial support sits at the 50-EMA, while the 200-EMA underpins the broader advance.

Momentum cools at the margin as the Stochastic eases to 77.61 after exiting overbought, hinting at a pause or shallow consolidation. A close below the 50-EMA at 1.1675 would open room for a deeper pullback toward the 200-EMA at 1.1393, while sustained trade above the rising average would keep the upside scenario in play.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

EUR/USD daily chart