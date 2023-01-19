- GBP/USD struggles to refresh five-week high as the key resistance line probe bulls.
- Descending trend line from late May 2022 restricts immediate upside.
- Convergence of 200-DMA, 2.5-month-long ascending support line appears tough nut to crack for bears.
- RSI conditions suggest limited room towards the north.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around the multi-day high near 1.2400, retreating to 1.2390 by the press time, as a downward-slopping resistance line from May 2022 restricts the immediate upside of the Cable pair.
Adding strength to the bullish bias could be the quote’s successful trading beyond the 200-DMA, as well as the successful rebound from 1.1841.
However, the RSI conditions hint at the limited upside room, which in turn highlights the aforementioned resistance line near 1.2400 as the short-term key hurdle.
Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2400 resistance, an ascending resistance line from August 2022, close to 1.2490 at the latest, could act as an additional upside filter.
It’s worth noting that the Cable pair’s run-up beyond 1.2490 could help the buyers approach the May 2022 peak surrounding 1.2665.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the August 2022 peak surrounding 1.2290 before witnessing multiple supports near 1.2120 and 1.2100.
Though, a convergence of the 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from the last November, near 1.1980, appears the key support to watch for the GBP/USD bears.
Should the quote breaks the 1.1980 support confluence, the odds of witnessing a fresh monthly low, currently around 1.1840, can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|1.2338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2108
|Daily SMA50
|1.2086
|Daily SMA100
|1.1707
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2436
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2255
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
