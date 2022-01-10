GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers below key hurdle to the north, 1.3610 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD prices remains lackluster after positing the biggest daily jump in a week.
  • A clear upside break of 100-DMA joins bullish MACD signals, three-week-old support line to keep buyers hopeful.
  • Horizontal area from August 20 precedes 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to challenge bulls.

GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves near 1.3585 heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws below a horizontal resistance region established from August 20.

However, a clear upside break of the 100-DMA and a three-week-long uptrend, portrayed by the short-term support line, join the bullish MACD signals to favor buyers battling the 1.3600-3610 resistance zone.

It’s worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-December downside, near 1.3625, adds to the upside filters before fueling the GBP/USD prices towards November’s peak near 1.3700.

Following that, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.3740 will challenge the pair buyers afterward.

On the contrary, a convergence of the 100-DMA and aforementioned support line restricts short-term declines of the GBP/USD pair near 1.3555-3550.

Even if the cable pair drops below 1.3550, November 18 swing high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, close to 1.3515 and 1.3450 in that order, will challenge the pair sellers.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3587
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 1.3595
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.34
Daily SMA50 1.3399
Daily SMA100 1.3557
Daily SMA200 1.374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3597
Previous Daily Low 1.3528
Previous Weekly High 1.3599
Previous Weekly Low 1.3431
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3571
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3554
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3549
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3504
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.348
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3619
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3643
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3688

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears

EUR/USD: Bears eye 1.1300 as USD rebounds amid inflation fears

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gain in a month. US NFP disappointed the dollar bulls but wage surprise kept the Fed hawks alive. Eurozone inflation hit a post-pandemic high, as ECB policymakers worry about energy prices. Eurozone Sentix awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD keeps range below 1.3600 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3600, struggling for clear direction amid a cautious market mood, covid and Brexit concerns. The US dollar stages a decent comeback after Friday's sell-off, as yields stabilize at higher levels. EU ‘not impressed’ as UK’s Truss shows readiness to trigger Article 16.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Risks appear skewed to the downside, eyes on Powell, US inflation

Gold: Risks appear skewed to the downside, eyes on Powell, US inflation

This Monday, gold price is consolidating the previous rebound below $1,800, as investors weigh the impact of aggressive Fed’s tightening and surging covid cases on the global economic recovery. Markets will remain cautious heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and US inflation data.

Gold News

Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance

Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance

Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.

Read more

Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead

Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead

The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures