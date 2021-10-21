GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with session lows, around 1.3800 amid a modest USD strength

- GBP/USD faced rejection near a confluence hurdle amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- Rising bets for a BoE rate hike in 2021 should help limit any deeper losses for the British pound.
- The technical set-up favours bullish trades and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and dropped to sub-1.3800 levels during the first half of the trading action, though lacked any follow-through.
The risk-off impulse in the markets – amid fresh worries about a credit crunch in China's real estate sector – assisted the US dollar to stage a modest bounce from three-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The pair, for now, seems to have snapped two days of the winning streak, though the downside is likely to remain limited. Moderation of Fed hike expectations, along with growing acceptance that the BoE will hike rates before the end of this year should act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent strong move up from the vicinity of the 1.3400 mark stalled near the very important 200-day SMA. This coincides with the top boundary of a three-week-old ascending channel and a downward sloping trend-line extending from late July.
The mentioned confluence hurdle, just ahead of mid-1.3800s, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on the daily chart support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained break through the mentioned confluence hurdle – just ahead of mid-1.3800s – before placing aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim back to reclaim the 1.3900 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond September monthly swing highs, around the 1.3915 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair towards the 1.3960-65 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.3800 round figure might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the downside near the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3735-30 area, which is followed by the 1.3700 mark, or the lower end of the ascending channel.
A convincing break below will negate the positive bias, rather shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling. The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair to intermediate support near mid-1.3600s en-route the 1.3600 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3638
|Daily SMA50
|1.3715
|Daily SMA100
|1.3808
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3834
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3742
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.395
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
