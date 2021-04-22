GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds support near overnight swing lows, around 38.2% Fibo.

- GBP/USD met with some fresh supply on Thursday and turned lower for the third straight session.
- Technical indicators are yet to confirm a bearish bias and warrants some caution aggressive traders.
- A sustained move back above the 1.3950 strong resistance will negate any near-term bearish bias.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-1.3900s and turned lower for the third consecutive session. The intraday downfall dragged the pair back below the 1.3900 mark, closer to the overnight swing lows during the first half of the European session.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, a goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest lift to the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, weakness below 100-hour SMA might be seen as a fresh trigger for intraday bearish traders. That said, the GBP/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 1.3885-80 region, just ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3669-1.4009 move up, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory on the 1-hour chart. This warrants some caution for bearish traders and makes it prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the mentioned support before positioning for any further decline.
The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3840 region. Bears could eventually aim to test the 1.3800 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level support, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias and pave the way for an extension of this week's slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3950 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A convincing breakthrough might trigger a short-covering move towards the 1.4000 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.4055-60 intermediate hurdle en-route the 1.4100 level.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3904
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3806
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3725
|Daily SMA200
|1.3385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
