GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dives to over two-week low, below 1.3500 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed selling for the third successive day and dropped to over a two-week low.
- A sustained break below the 1.3535-1.3530 confluence was seen as a fresh trigger for bears.
- The stage now seems all set for a slide towards testing the 50% Fibo., around mid-1.3400s.
The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to a two-and-half-week low, below the 1.3500 psychological mark during the mid-European session.
The UK political crisis, along with disappointing UK PMI prints undermined the British pound. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be a key factor that dragged the GBP/USD pair lower for the third successive day.
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 1.3535-1.3530 confluence was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The mentioned region comprised of the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3161-1.3749 strong move up.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for further losses. Hence, some follow-through slide towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3455 region, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now meet with a fresh supply near the 1.3530-1.3535 confluence support breakpoint. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair near the 1.3580-1.3585 region, which should now act as a pivotal point.
The latter is closely followed by the 1.3600 mark and the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish bias. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 1.3660 resistance en-route the 1.3700 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3488
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.3553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3568
|Daily SMA50
|1.3419
|Daily SMA100
|1.3543
|Daily SMA200
|1.3733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3602
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3546
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3645
