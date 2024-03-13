GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near 1.2800 ahead of UK GDP, bulls have the upper hand

- GBP/USD lacks any follow-through buying and oscillates in a range on Wednesday.
- Delayed BoE rate cut bets underpin the GBP and lend support amid a softer USD.
- Bulls, however, refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the UK monthly GDP.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from levels below mid-1.2700s, or the weekly low and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.2800 mark, unchanged for the day as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of important macro releases from the UK, including the monthly GDP print.
In the meantime, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates in June, despite the warmer US consumer inflation, along with a generally positive risk tone, keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive. Adding to this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) might keep interest rates higher for longer underpin the British Pound (GBP) and lend some support to the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience and bounced from a strong resistance breakpoint around the 1.2750 region on Tuesday. The said area should now act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and drag the GBP/USD pair below the 1.2700 mark, towards testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the 1.2680 zone.
A convincing break below the latter might expose the 1.2600 confluence, comprising the 100- and the very important 200-day SMAs. The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair towards the 1.2520-1.2515 region, or the YTD low touched in February.
On the flip side, the 1.2850-1.2855 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle, above which spot prices could climb back to the 1.2900 neighbourhood, or the highest level in over eight months touched last Friday. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the positive momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2940-1.2945 region before aiming to reclaim the 1.3000 psychological mark for the first time since July 2023.
GBP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY keeps losses below 147.50 amid reviving March BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY stays under pressure below 147.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen holds the rebound amid the country's Union wage hike demand having met in full by most firms. Japan's wage negotiations seem to revive March BoJ rate hike bets.
AUD/USD remains stuck in tight range above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather. Despite the S&P/ASX 200 Index rising for the second consecutive day, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, lower commodity prices could exert pressure on the Aussie Dollar.
Gold could rebound toward record highs if $2,145 support holds
Gold price is licking its wounds near $2,160 after witnessing about 1% percent correction from near record highs of $2,195 on Tuesday. Gold sellers are catching a breath, as the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields pause their recovery momentum, fuelled by hotter-than-expected US CPI data.
LidoDAO price clears key weekly resistance, but will LDO bulls rally?
LidoDAO price has been consolidating for more than two months. Slowly but surely, LDO has overcome key hurdles, signaling a bullish outlook, but a breakout rally could take time.
Price inflation is sticky and that's a problem
Price inflation is like the gum on the bottom of your shoe that you just can't scrape off. Or maybe it’s like a movie theater floor after a big premiere. It’s sticky. And that's a problem. The CPI data for February wasn’t anything to panic about. But nobody is throwing a party either.