GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.3300s, bullish bias remains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction and was seen consolidating the recent gains to YTD tops.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the upward trajectory.

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, through the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3300s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Given Friday's sustained move beyond the 1.3280-85 supply zone, the range-bound price action on the first day of a new week might still be categorized as a consolidation phase. Bullish technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook.

This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains amid sustained selling around the US dollar. However, RSI (14) on the mentioned chart remains on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders.

That said, the pair seems poised to build on its recent strong upward trajectory and aim to reclaim the 1.3400 mark. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark en-route December 2019 swing highs, around the 1.3515 level.

On the flip side, any meaningful dip will now be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3285-80 resistance breakpoint, which is closely followed by support near the 1.3270-65 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3346
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.335
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3124
Daily SMA50 1.2822
Daily SMA100 1.2624
Daily SMA200 1.2729
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3357
Previous Daily Low 1.3187
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3292
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3239
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3468
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3579

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with two-year highs amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD flirts with two-year highs amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading closer to above 1.1950, touching the previous August peak which is the highest since 2018. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. End-of-month flows are also impacting markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.34, shrugging off Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD advances toward 1.34, shrugging off Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.34, hitting the highest since December 2019. Concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes shrugged off by investors. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD moves back above $1970 level, closer to session tops

XAU/USD moves back above $1970 level, closer to session tops

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1954 area and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Ether leads the crypto market

Ether leads the crypto market

ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s

WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s

After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures