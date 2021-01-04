GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable refreshes multi-month highs

- GBP/USD jumps to the highest level in over 2-1/2 years.
- The weekly chart shows bulls are in control.
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3690 at press time. That's the highest level since April 2018. The previous 31-month high of 1.3686 was reached last week.
The inverse head-and-shoulders breakout seen on the weekly chart indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side, and significant resistance is currently located at 1.4056. That level is presently housing the trendline falling from 2007 highs.
The broader bias would remain bullish while the pair is held above the previous week's low of 1.3429.
As for today, the former daily chart hurdle-turned-support of 1.3625 is the level to beat for the sellers.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3465
|Daily SMA50
|1.3308
|Daily SMA100
|1.3161
|Daily SMA200
|1.2852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3679
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown.
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats
EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited.
Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900
Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.
Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched
The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines.
US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.