GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable refreshes multi-month highs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD jumps to the highest level in over 2-1/2 years. 
  • The weekly chart shows bulls are in control.

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3690 at press time. That's the highest level since April 2018. The previous 31-month high of 1.3686 was reached last week.

The inverse head-and-shoulders breakout seen on the weekly chart indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side, and significant resistance is currently located at 1.4056. That level is presently housing the trendline falling from 2007 highs. 

The broader bias would remain bullish while the pair is held above the previous week's low of 1.3429. 

As for today, the former daily chart hurdle-turned-support of 1.3625 is the level to beat for the sellers. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3688
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.3666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3465
Daily SMA50 1.3308
Daily SMA100 1.3161
Daily SMA200 1.2852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3679
Previous Daily Low 1.3662
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3673
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3659
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3686
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3693

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns

GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats

EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats

EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900

Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900

Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.

Gold news

Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched

Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched

The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines. 

Read more

US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60

US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures