GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls prod 50-DMA hurdle above 1.2100 as the key week begins

- GBP/USD rises to the highest levels in two weeks during a four-day uptrend.
- Clear upside break of 21-DMA, previous resistance lines join bullish MACD signal to favor buyers.
- Sellers need validation from 1.1920-10 support zone for conviction.
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh a three-week high near 1.2125-30 during early Monday morning in Europe. It should be noted that the multiple catalysts including the UK jobs report and the US inflation data highlight this week an important one for the Cable traders.
Also read: GBP/USD bulls are in the market testing bear commitments at 1.2100
That said, the quote cheers the upside break of the 21-DMA and previous resistance lines from early February. Adding strength to the north-side bias are the recently bullish MACD signals and the above 50 levels of RSI (14) that back the last week’s recovery moves.
It’s worth noting, however, that a convergence of the 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.2130 appears the key hurdle for the GBP/USD buyers to cross to keep the reins.
Following that, the Cable pair’s run-up towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of late January to early March downturn and the mid-February swing high, respectively near 1.2205 and 1.2270 in that order, can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the pullback move may initially aim for the one-month-old resistance-turned-support line, near 1.2030 at the latest, before poking the 21-DMA level of around 1.2020.
In a case where the GBP/USD bears keep control past 1.2020, the previous resistance line from February 02, near the 1.2000 psychological magnet at the latest, appears important to watch.
Even so, the GBP/USD pair sellers should remain cautious unless it breaks the nine-week-old horizontal support line near 1.1920-10.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2123
|Today Daily Change
|0.0098
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81%
|Today daily open
|1.2025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2014
|Daily SMA50
|1.2129
|Daily SMA100
|1.2017
|Daily SMA200
|1.1901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2114
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1908
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2035
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1712
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6700 as risk rebounds on SVB rescue plan
AUD/USD bulls are in the market and head toward the 0.6700 mark, as the US Dollar sell-off extends on a recovery in risk sentiment and heightened expectations of a slower pace of Fed rate hikes. All eyes remain on Tuesday's US CPI data.
EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend above 1.0700 as firmer sentiment weighs on the US Dollar. US regulators’ efforts to tame financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank favor risk profile on Monday. US CPI, ECB eyed for clear directions, consumer-centric data also appear important to watch.
Gold bulls meet resistance and bears eye trendline support
Gold price was higher at the start of the week by some 0.5% after the first hour of Tokyo trade having jumped 2% on Friday and while US authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Coinbase assures recovery of customer funds, as Circle mints $407 million USDC
The United States-based (US) crypto exchange, Coinbase, revealed that it has $240 million stuck at the now-defunct Signature Bank. This marks the collapse of the third bank last week, which started with Silvergate and was soon followed by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
SVB: Sigh of relief
Investors and, as importantly, SVB depositors with accounts above $250,000 heaved an enormous sigh of relief after the calvary arrived (US financial regulators) with a backstop in tow that should mitigate the fear that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders en masse.