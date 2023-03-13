GBP/USD bulls are in the market testing bear commitments at 1.2100

- GBP/USD bulls jump in at the start of the week.
- UK labour market and US CPI data eyed.
GBP/USD is 0.33% higher after the pair moved up from a low of 1.2063 to a high of 1.2103 following its biggest jump since January 6 while the US Dollar weakens broadly after Friday's US labour market.
Nonfarm Payrolls showed a robust jobs growth although the rise in the Unemployment Rate and signs of cooling wage inflation have led markets to trim bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as sharply. The United States added 311,000 payrolls in February and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%. However, a survey of economists polled by Reuters expected the United States to have added 205,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.4%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January, below expectations of 0.3%.
Also, Britain's economy was shown to have grown by more than expected in January, further allaying fears of a recession. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Britain's economy expanded 0.3% month-on-month, after a drop of 0.5% in December. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1%.
Meanwhile, the closing of SVB Financial Group is the largest bank failure since the financial crisis. Nevertheless, the Biden administration on Sunday guaranteed that customers of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all their money starting Monday. In a joint statement Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said the FDIC will make SVB and Signature’s customers whole.
Looking ahead, the calendar is packed with US consumer Price Index and UK labour market data. ´´The labour market should soften in Jan, with the unemployment rate rising and wage growth falling, as the official data continues to catch up to high-frequency indicators,´´ analysts at TD Securities said. ´´Weaker wage growth will be particularly welcomed by the BoE after last month's upside surprise. However, with US CPI out later in the day, market reaction may be muted unless there's a large surprise.´´
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2076
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2014
|Daily SMA50
|1.2129
|Daily SMA100
|1.2017
|Daily SMA200
|1.1901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2114
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1908
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2035
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1712
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
