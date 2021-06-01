GBP/USD accumulates gains in the early hours of the Asian session.

More gains if price decisively breaks above 1.4225.

Momentum oscillators tilt in favor of upside momentum.

The GBP/USD pair edges higher and locks decent gains on Tuesday. The pair opened on a positive note to touch the intraday high at 1.4227.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.4226, up 0.12% for the day.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the GBP/USD pair has been consolidating in a broader range of 1.4100 and 1.4228. If price breaks the upside barrier, then it could offer more upside opportunities for the bulls. The first upside target could be located at the 1.4250 horizontal resistance level.

This would mark the fresh YTD high and would encourage GBP/USD to push higher toward the monthly high of 2018 at 1.4278 (February 2018) followed by the January 2018 high at 1.4345.

The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator stays comfortably above the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in MACD would prompt the above mentioned fresh buying opportunities.

Alternatively, on the downside, price would meet the first stop at the 1.4200 horizontal support level. The price action could bring the earlier trading range back into action with the May 31 low at 1.4160, which coincides with the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).

If price drops below the SMA, then it would be calling for the 1.4120 horizontal support level thereafter.

GBP/USD Additional Levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4227 Today Daily Change 0.0017 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 1.421 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4097 Daily SMA50 1.3933 Daily SMA100 1.3879 Daily SMA200 1.3533 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4218 Previous Daily Low 1.4164 Previous Weekly High 1.4219 Previous Weekly Low 1.4092 Previous Monthly High 1.4234 Previous Monthly Low 1.3801 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4197 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4185 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4177 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4144 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4123 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4231 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4251 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4284



