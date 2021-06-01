GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 1.4250

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD accumulates gains in the early hours of the Asian session.
  • More gains if price decisively breaks above 1.4225.
  • Momentum oscillators tilt in favor of upside momentum.

The GBP/USD pair edges higher and locks decent gains on Tuesday. The pair opened on a positive note to touch the intraday high at 1.4227.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.4226, up 0.12% for the day.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the GBP/USD pair has been consolidating in a broader range of 1.4100 and 1.4228. If price breaks the upside barrier, then it could offer more upside opportunities for the bulls. The first upside target could be located at the 1.4250 horizontal resistance level.

This would mark the fresh YTD high and would encourage GBP/USD to push higher toward the monthly high of 2018 at 1.4278 (February 2018) followed by the January 2018 high at 1.4345.

The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator stays comfortably above the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in MACD would prompt the above mentioned fresh buying opportunities. 

Alternatively, on the downside, price would meet the first stop at the 1.4200 horizontal support level. The price action could bring the earlier trading range back into action with the May 31 low at 1.4160, which coincides with the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).

If price drops below the SMA, then it would be calling for the 1.4120 horizontal support level thereafter.

GBP/USD Additional Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4227
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.421
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4097
Daily SMA50 1.3933
Daily SMA100 1.3879
Daily SMA200 1.3533
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4218
Previous Daily Low 1.4164
Previous Weekly High 1.4219
Previous Weekly Low 1.4092
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4197
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4177
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4144
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4123
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4284

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation

EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair's 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.

GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.

EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation

EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair's 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.

BTC continues consolidation as crypto market waits

Bitcoin price building a symmetrical triangle with the apex emerging on June 10 if the contraction process continues. Bitcoin price contraction in the form of a symmetrical triangle posits further volatility for the bellwether cryptocurrency in the near term.

Central bank inflation forecasts: 'Trust us, we know better'

Strong belief in the quality of central bank economic forecasts enhances monetary transmission and hence the effectiveness of monetary policy.

