GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls capped at fresh cycle highs

- GBP/USD bulls print a fresh cycle high, but resistance is strong.
- DXY is building the case for an upside continuation and a correction into deeper resistance.
In a follow up to the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking charge above critical long-term support structure, cable has indeed moved higher as expected.
Prior analysis
In the above 4-hour chart, the price was testing support and it was highly probable, that following a retracement such as this, that the price would extend the bullish trend.
Current state of play for GBP/USD
The bulls have subsequently taken on the resistance and have gone on to print a fresh cycle high, the highest level since May 2018:
The 4-hour chart has now formed a W-formation and following a 38.2% Fib correction to the nose of the W, a bullish continuation would be probable.
DXY bulls in play
That being said, the US dollar is in favour of the markets and a prolonged recovery would cap the pound's advance.
Overhead resistance lies with the monthly chart:
As can be seen, the price is running up to a probable strong level of resistance.
Given the how far the pound has travelled over the past few months without a meaningful correction, there is a high probability that the price will revert back to test support and the confluence of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
This would be especially true if the DXY does indeed continue to correct:
The daily chart shows the index has penetrated beyond dynamic trendline resistance, retested the support of the W-formation's neckline and is subsequently building a case for an upside continuation towards resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD taking on resistance with USD weakness following Fed Powell
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2157 having travelled between a range of 1.2111 and 1.2179 on the day so far, catching a bid on Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's remarks.
XAU/USD rallies modestly as Powell plays down taper talk
Gold trades higher by about 0.2% or just under $5. Lending support to the precious metal was dovish-sounding remarks from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, as well as a mild pick-up in inflation expectations.
GBP/USD climbs to highest level since May 2018 above 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its rally in the second half of the day and touched its highest level since May 2018 at 1.3709. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues to fuel the pair's upside.
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
US Dollar Index flirts with tops near 90.60, Powell in sight
DXY gains extra upside and tests the 90.60 area. Initial Claims rose by 965K WoW during last week. Fed’s Powell takes centre stage later in the NA session.