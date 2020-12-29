GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish move stalls near 50-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence hurdle

- GBP/USD trimmed a part of its intraday gains to the 1.3520-25 confluence resistance.
- Mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit has trimmed a part of its early gains. The pair was last seen hovering below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, up around 0.30% for the day.
The intraday uptick stalled near the 1.3520-25 confluence resistance, comprising of 50-hour SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3188-1.3620 strong move up. The mentioned region should now act as a key pivotal for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, the recent pullback from the vicinity of YTD tops, around the 1.3620-25 region, constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top chart pattern. That said, the emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are still holding in the bullish territory. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any meaningful slide.
On the upside, the 1.3520-25 confluence region might continue to act as an immediate resistance, above which the GBP/USD pair could climb back to the 1.3575-80 area. However, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3600 mark before placing fresh bets.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3495
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3439
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3426
|Daily SMA50
|1.3263
|Daily SMA100
|1.3139
|Daily SMA200
|1.2822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.343
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3485
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3241
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
