GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off multi-week low, shows some resilience below 50% Fibo.

- GBP/USD dropped to a fresh multi-week low, though found support ahead of the monthly low.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
- Attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3530 support breakpoint.
The GBP/USD pair extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3700s, or a two-month high and witnessed some selling for the fourth successive day on Tuesday.
The downward trajectory dragged spot prices to a fresh three-week low during the mid-European session, though stalled just ahead of the monthly swing low. The GBP/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3161-1.3749 move up and has now recovered to the 1.3465 area.
Given the overnight breakthrough the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. confluence and the subsequent slide below the 1.3500 psychological mark, the bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and remain capped amid the UK political crisis.
The near-term negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. A subsequent slide below the monthly swing low, around the 1.3430 region, will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards the 1.3400 mark en-route the 61.8% Fibo. level support, around the 1.3380 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the next relevant support near the 1.3320 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3500 mark now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.3530-1.3535 confluence support breakpoint. A sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering bounce and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.3600 mark, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3468
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3421
|Daily SMA100
|1.354
|Daily SMA200
|1.373
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.344
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3488
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3372
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from multi-week lows, holds near 1.1270
EUR/USD stays deep in the negative territory near 1.1270 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the greenback continues to outperform its rivals. The data from the US showed that the CB Consumer Confidence Index declined to 113.8 in January from 115.2 in December.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.