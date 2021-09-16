GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.3800 mark amid broad-based USD strength

- GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Thursday and reversed the previous day’s positive move.
- Resurgent USD demand was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the pair.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dropped to the 1.3810 region, or fresh daily lows in the last hour.
Resurgent US dollar demand was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair on Thursday. Despite signs of inflationary pressure in the US, investors seem convinced about an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. This, along with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent cautious mood, underpinned the safe-haven greenback.
Looking at the technical picture, the GBP/USD pair has now reversed the overnight bounce from sub-1.3800 levels, or weekly lows and was last seen hovering near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. This is closely followed by support marked by the lower end of an ascending channel, extending from August monthly swing lows, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction but are yet to confirm a bearish bias on the daily chart. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break below the channel support, currently around the 1.3785 area, before positioning for any further decline. The GBP/USD pair might then slide to the 1.3735 intermediate support en-route the 1.3700 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3850-55 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the 1.3885-90 supply zone and the 1.3900 mark, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook. Some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned hurdles will set the stage for a move beyond mid-1.3900s, towards reclaiming the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3774
|Daily SMA50
|1.3808
|Daily SMA100
|1.3915
|Daily SMA200
|1.3832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.