GBP/USD Price Analysis: 2019 is a pivotal year for the pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is about to end 2019 on strong note.
  • The 1.3400/1.3600 price zone are the levels to beat for bulls in 2020.

 

GBP/USD weekly chart

 
The cable is trading off the 2019 high above the 1.3000 big figure. The market is also challenging a downward sloping 200-period weekly simple moving average (SMA). Since August this year, the market essentially reversed course and 2019 can bee seen as a potential reversal year for the pound. If the buyers can have a weekly close above the 1.3400/1.3600 price zone in 2020, it would probably be a strong indication that further gains are on the cards.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
The spot is trading above a flat 200-day SMA while holding above the 50 SMA. However, the strong rejection near the 2019 highs can indicate further consolidation ahead. The current bullish bias would likely weaken on a daily close below the 1.2700/1.2600 price zone as this was an important support/resistance in the past year.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is correcting the steep decline seen in mid-December and is now challenging the 1.3121 resistance near the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls want to keep the pressure on the reach the 1.3169, 1.3210 and 1.3251 levels. Support is seen at the 1.3087, 1.3049, 1.3032 and 1.2991 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional Key Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3126
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.3075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.2969
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3119
Previous Daily Low 1.2966
Previous Weekly High 1.3119
Previous Weekly Low 1.2905
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2836
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

