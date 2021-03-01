GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.4014 to offer stiff resistance on the road to recovery

- GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.40 amid firmer risk tone, weaker DXY.
- Powerful resistance aligns at 1.4014 while RSI stays bullish.
- The cable awaits UK final PMI amid vaccine and budget optimism.
GBP/USD is making another attempt to recapture the 1.4000 level amid the upbeat market mood-led broad-based US dollar weakness.
Investors cheer a positive start to March, as bond markets look to stabilize following last week’s rout, lending support to the risk currencies, the GBP.
Also, hopes of additional budget stimulus and successful covid vaccine rollout in the UK aid the recovery in the cable.
The bulls now await the UK final Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading opportunities, as the risk sentiment remains favorable.
From a near-term trading perspective, the major is inching closer towards 1.4000, above which the critical resistance at 1.4014 could be challenged. That level is the convergence of the horizontal 200-hourly moving average and 50-HMA.
Note that the convergence of the 50 and 200-HMAs calls for an impending death cross on the hourly sticks. The bearish formation will get validated once the 50-HMA breaks below the 200-HMA on an hourly closing basis.
The pair could then stall its recovery momentum and turn south towards the 21-HMA at 1.3959. The further downside appears cushioned, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holds above midline, currently at 53.34.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3995
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3867
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3456
|Daily SMA200
|1.3129
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.403
|Previous Daily Low
|1.389
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February after the sell-off in global bonds sparked a rally in the yields.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.