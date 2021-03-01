GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.4014 to offer stiff resistance on the road to recovery

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.40 amid firmer risk tone, weaker DXY.
  • Powerful resistance aligns at 1.4014 while RSI stays bullish.
  • The cable awaits UK final PMI amid vaccine and budget optimism.

GBP/USD is making another attempt to recapture the 1.4000 level amid the upbeat market mood-led broad-based US dollar weakness.

Investors cheer a positive start to March, as bond markets look to stabilize following last week’s rout, lending support to the risk currencies, the GBP.

Also, hopes of additional budget stimulus and successful covid vaccine rollout in the UK aid the recovery in the cable.

The bulls now await the UK final Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh trading opportunities, as the risk sentiment remains favorable.

From a near-term trading perspective, the major is inching closer towards 1.4000, above which the critical resistance at 1.4014 could be challenged. That level is the convergence of the horizontal 200-hourly moving average and 50-HMA.

Note that the convergence of the 50 and 200-HMAs calls for an impending death cross on the hourly sticks. The bearish formation will get validated once the 50-HMA breaks below the 200-HMA on an hourly closing basis.

The pair could then stall its recovery momentum and turn south towards the 21-HMA at 1.3959. The further downside appears cushioned, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holds above midline, currently at 53.34.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

 

GBP/USD: Additional levels

 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3995
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.3929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3867
Daily SMA50 1.371
Daily SMA100 1.3456
Daily SMA200 1.3129
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.403
Previous Daily Low 1.389
Previous Weekly High 1.4243
Previous Weekly Low 1.389
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3869
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.381
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.373
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4009
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4089
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4149

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

