GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

- GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
- Critical US PCE data eagerly waited.
The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 can be traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.4190 down 0.11% on the day.
Market participant’s trading positions were under the influence of the inflationary anxiety ahead of the US Personal Consumer Expenditure, Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation measures.
Against this backdrop, Fed officials reassured on the continuation of the ultra easy monetary policy and shrugged off the inflationary fears as transitory.
But some divergent tones disrupt the market mood. Dallas Fed Kaplan said improved labor market conditions call for taper talks, which echoed Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida comments on the timing of the start of tapering measures as the economy continued to show signs of growth.
The upbeat string of US economic data, with the latest Jobless claims which fell to 406K lowest since the pandemic first hit the labor market in March 2020. US Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) grew by 6.4% in line with the market expectations, and pending home sales data surged to 51.7% YoY in April.
The US Treasury yields rose to 1.6% post economic data in the New York session. The US dollar followed the benchmark yields and regained the 90.00 mark with 0.12% gains.
The USD valuation and inflationary fear keep GBP/USD bulls' nerve in check.
On the other hand, the sterling remains grounded against the US dollar, after Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Gertjan Vileghe hinted that the central bank will start raising interest rates sooner than expected in 2022 if economic recovery remained stronger than forecasted. Earlier, the central bank in its forecast projected the economy to grow by 7.5% in 2021 before slowing down in 2022.
The sterling bulls remain hopeful on re-opening of the economy as the country enters stage four phase of reopening on June 21, despite the Indian-variant virus threat.
As for now, the central theme remains the inflation and the rate hike expectations, which would influence the pair for the time being.
Investors are gearing up for the US Personal Income/ Spending Data, Goods Trade Balance. Personal Consumption Expenditure, Chicago PMI, and Michigan Consumer Expectations.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4192
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.4208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4064
|Daily SMA50
|1.3919
|Daily SMA100
|1.3866
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4219
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD: Defends 1.4200 during another battle with key hurdle
GBP/USD seesaws around the week’s top, clinging to 1.4200 of late, during the early Asian session on Friday. The cable pair marked the heaviest jump in three weeks the previous day, not to forget bouncing off 21-day EMA.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
Shiba Inu at crossroads, 23% move likely
SHIB price is stuck between a massive supply zone and multiple barriers that have constricted its movement. Shiba Inu is currently grappling with a declined resistance level, with a lack of clear trend. Shiba Inu might rally lower if it gets rejected at $0.00000949.
US Durable Goods Orders in April show strong underlying expansion
Business investment jumps to highest since August 2020. Overall goods orders restrained by automobile and chip shortage. March orders revised sharply higher in all categories. First-quarter GDP unchanged at a 6.4%, initial claims fall.