GBP/USD: Pound underperformance unlikely to persist – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see potential in GBP over the next quarters, with the underperformance unlikely to persist. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3720 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.4040 by the fourth quarter, and EUR/GBP at 0.8550 by the end of the year and at 0.8400 by the first quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“The US dollar advanced versus most G10 currencies in August (apart from NOK & NZD) with sentiment hit by Delta variant concerns that has raised some doubts over the global recovery and the prospect of certain G10 central banks raising rates ahead of the Federal Reserve. In fact, the pound was the 2nd worst performing G10 currency in August on fears that supply constraint issues related not just to the pandemic but also to Brexit may curtail the extent of economic rebound going forward.”
“But what followed the BoE meeting was data pointing to greater supply constraint problems that could be viewed as reinforcing higher inflation risks but also lifting risks to the economic growth outlook. Growth concerns are the focus when the global backdrop is worsening, while the BoE’s QE unwind plan once rates hit 0.50% could mean less onus for higher rates over the medium-term. This led to the 10-year yield rising less than in the US which could weigh on GBP performance. Ultimately, greater supply constraints we believe would mean higher inflation and that would force the BoE to be more active in reversing policy which we believe over the forecast period at least would be GBP supportive.”
“The GBP being the laggard in G10 does not make sense to us and we see the outlook as more favourable for a GBP rebound. Given Brexit issues appear to be impacting labour supply, higher inflation risks will require the BoE to be more active which should see the GBP gain, but more versus the EUR than the USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1850 after mixed ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has reached 1.1850, the highest since early August after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 59.9 but the employment component dropped to 49. Earlier ADP's jobs report disappointed with 374K and eurozone PMIs exceeded estimates.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 on data-driven dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38 as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI's employment component contracted.
XAU/USD finds support above $1810, eyes $1820
Gold rebounds after reaching a daily low at $1808. A weaker US dollar keeps XAU/USD well supported. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc set to extend losses as PIPE expires.
Was it all just a PIPE dream. The PIPE transaction was done at $15 and the lock-up period expired today meaning investors in that deal are free to sell from today.