Japan’s GDP grew 0.1% QoQ in Q4 2025 vs 0.4% expected

The Japanese economy expanded 0.1% over the quarter in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the preliminary report published by the Cabinet Office showed on Monday. This reading marks a reversal from a 0.7% contraction recorded in Q3, though it fell short of market expectations for a 0.4%.

On an annualized basis, Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded 0.2%, compared with forecasts of 1.6% and the third quarter’s 2.3% decline.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading just above the 153.00 mark, up nearly 0.55% for the day.