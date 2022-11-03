- GBP/USD dives to over a one-week low on Thursday amid strong follow-through USD buying.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook pushes the US bond yields higher and continues to boost the buck.
- Technical selling below key support levels aggravates the bearish pressure ahead of the BoE.
The GBP/USD pair attracts aggressive intraday selling near the 1.1420 region on Thursday and dives to a one-and-half-week low during the first half of the European session. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a nearly two-week low, around the 1.1255 region, and is sponsored by strong follow-through US dollar buying interest.
The Federal Reserve stuck to a more hawkish stance on Wednesday and indicated that it will continue to raise interest rates to combat stubbornly high inflation. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it was premature to discuss a pause in the rate-hiking cycle and that the terminal rate will still be higher than anticipated. The prospects for further policy tightening by the US central bank trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and boost demand for the greenback.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood offers additional support to the safe-haven buck and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. Meanwhile, the latest leg down could further be attributed to some technical selling below the Asian session low, around the 1.1375 region. A subsequent break through the 1.1350 support, or the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, and the 1.1300 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, supports prospects for further losses.
That said, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the Bank of England policy decision, scheduled to be announced at 12:00 GMT. The UK central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 bps. Apart from this, the focus will be on the latest Economic projections and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments at the post-meeting press conference, which will influence the British pound.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand. This might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|1.1392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.136
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.2336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1388
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1686
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD extended its slide in the early European morning and dropped below 1.1300 for the first time in over a week. The Bank of England is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points but Governor Bailey's comments on the outlook could drive the pair's action.
EUR/USD drops below 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 0.9800 on Thursday. ECB President Lagarde's comments failed to help the euro find demand as investors await the BoE policy announcements and mid-tier data releases from the US.
Gold bears gear up for a test of $1,617 ahead of US NFP
Gold price is resuming its Fed-induced downside, as US dollar bulls regain traction. Markets remain risk averse amid aggressive Fed rate hike bets, ahead of US NFP. XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down, with eyes on Oct lows at $1,617.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’.