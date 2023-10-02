- GBP/USD tanks over 100 pips, reaching around 1.2080s, as the US Dollar Index advances to a 10-month high, and US bond yields rise.
- UK manufacturing activity continues its contractionary trend, and declining house prices add to the economic gloom, pressuring the Sterling.
- With GBP/USD losses extending, a breach below the 1.2000 figure could open the door for a further slide towards the 1.1800 level.
The British Pound (GBP) tanks more than 100 pips versus the US Dollar (USD), after hitting a daily high of 1.2219. Nevertheless, offers at around 1.2200 sent the GBP/USD plummeting to a new eight-month low at around the 1.2080s area.
British Pound experiences a sharp decline against the US Dollar, hitting a new eight-month low, as robust US economic data and a soaring Dollar Index weigh on the pair
Sentiment slightly improved towards Wall Street’s close, though it failed to halt the Pound Sterling slide. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, advances to 107.00 up almost 0.80%, and hits a 10-month high. Consequently, US bond yields advanced.
Over the weekend, news in the United States (US) improved market sentiment as the US Congress passed a bill to fund the government, avoiding a shutdown. However, investors bracing for high interest rates, triggered a risk-off impulse in early trading in New York.
US economic data witnessed the ISM Manufacturing PMI in September, jumped from 47.9 to 49.8, at contractionary territory for the tenth straight month. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr echoed comments from Governor Bowmann that rates need to remain higher, but the latter opted for supporting another hike.
On the UK front, data revealed that manufacturing activity continued to slow sharply in September, though improved from 43.0 to 44.3 but remained in contractionary territory. Earlier, house prices in the UK were 5.3% lower than a year earlier.
Given the backdrop, the GBP/USD extended its losses, and investors eye the 1.2000 figure. A drop beneath that level, and the 1.1800 figure is on the cards.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart remains downward biased, as sellers eye the 1.2010 March 15 daily low, which could pave the way for further losses once cleared. A breach of that level, the GBP/USD would drift towards the next cycle low at 1.1802, the March 8 low. Conversely, if the major reclaims 1.2100. that could open the door for a pullback toward 1.2200 before the downtrend continues.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|1.2199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2374
|Daily SMA50
|1.2589
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.218
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
