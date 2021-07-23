GBP/USD pares intraday losses, down little around mid-1.3700s

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday amid a subdued USD price action.
- The risk-on impulse in the markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading around mid-1.3700s.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3920 region and is now looking to build on this week's strong rebound from sub-1.3600 levels, or the lowest level since February. As investors looked past mixed US macro releases, a subdued US dollar price action was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Data released earlier this Friday showed that the headline UK Retail Sales recorded a growth of 0.5% in June as compared to 0.4% expected. This, however, was offset by a slight disappointment from sales tripping the auto motor fuel, which increased a modest 0.3% during the reported month as against consensus estimates for a 0.6% rise.
Separately, the closely watched report from IHS Markit showed that business activity in the UK manufacturing and services sector slowed significantly in July. The data fueled concerns about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic amid the resurgence of cases in the UK and acted as a headwind for the British pound.
Meanwhile, investors now seemed to have set aside worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven greenback and assisted the GBP/USD pair to find decent support near the 1.3720 area.
That said, a strong intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the USD and capped gains for the GBP/USD pair. The USD moved little following the release of better-than-expected US flash Manufacturing PMI, which was largely negated by an unexpectedly sharp fall in the gauge for the services sector.
It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the attempted recovery move or continues with its struggle to move back above the 1.3800 mark. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end nearly unchanged for the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3758
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3805
|Daily SMA50
|1.398
|Daily SMA100
|1.3926
|Daily SMA200
|1.371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3691
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid downbeat data, covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 and down on the day. Markit's US Services PMI missed estimates with 59.8, souring sentiment. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar. The ECB's dovish decision pressures the euro.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 amid after mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to this level after UK Retail Sales beat estimates but Markit's PMIs missed on both sides of the pond. Covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support
Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?