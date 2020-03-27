GBP/USD once again fails near 1.2300 mark, turns neutral

- GBP/USD stalled its recent bullish trajectory and faced rejection near 1.2300 mark.
- Concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus in the UK weighed on the sterling.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand further collaborated towards capping gains.
The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.2300 round-figure mark and quickly retreated around 100-pips in the last hour.
The latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so followed the news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been testing positive for the coronavirus. The headlines fueled fears over the rapid spread of the virus, which took its toll on the British pound and exerted some pressure.
Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand further contributed towards capping the upside, rather prompted some selling at higher levels. The greenback stalled its week-long bearish trend and managed to gain some traction in the wake of the prevalent cautious mood.
Despite the latest optimism over a massive $2.2 trillion US stimulus package, concerns about an imminent global recession continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets, which benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
Given this week's strong rally of over 850 pips from the vicinity of 35-year lows, traders further seemed inclined to take some profits off the table on the last trading day of the week. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the Asian session swing lows, around the 1.2130 region, before positioning for any further intraday slide.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2221
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.237
|Daily SMA50
|1.2749
|Daily SMA100
|1.289
|Daily SMA200
|1.2671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.223
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1778
|Previous Weekly High
|1.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2057
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets cool after three-day rally
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, off the highs. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling and the safe-haven dollar is recovery. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates 800-pip rally amid coronavirus developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 after rallying some 800 pips from the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.