- The GBP/USD remains positive on the week, up by 0.82%.
- The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a no-confidence vote, and the GBP reacted positively.
- The World Bank reduces the global economic growth from 4.1%.
- UK’s PMI remains in expansionary territory, showing the economy is slowing.
- The US Trad deficit narrowed the most in nearly 9 ½ years.
The British pound climbs for the second straight day amidst two days of a volatile trading session, courtesy of political issues, mainly the Boris Johnson no-confidence vote on Monday. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2593, gaining 0.54%.
UK’s PM Boris Johson to remain as Prime Minister, the GBP/USD edges up
So far, the GBP/USD remains buoyant, courtesy of Boris Johnson’s victory, although by a tight margin, spurred a brief relief rally on the pound. Also, falling US Treasury yields narrow the spread between the 10-year US and UK bond yields. However, the sentiment shifted negative, as European bourses closed with losses, while US equities showed some weakness, except for the Russell 2000, up by 0.53%.
After Wall Street opened, the World Bank lowered the global growth forecast to 2.9% from 4.1% in January. World Bank President David Malpass said that “the risks of stagflation, the Russo-Ukraine war, and lockdowns in China have been hammering growth and that a recession will be hard to avoid for many countries. Meanwhile, though global inflation is expected to moderate next year, it will likely remain above target in many economies.“
Worth noting that in the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked rates by 0.50%, adding to the list of “aggressive” central banks.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. six peers, records minimal losses of 0.01%, sitting at 102.401, a tailwind for the GBP/USD.
Economic data: UK’s data boost the pound, and the US Trade deficit shrinks
The UK economic docket featured the S&P Global/CIPS UK Services and Composite PMIs indices. The Services rose by 53.4, higher than expected but trailed the 58.9 April’s reading. Composite rose by 53.1, showing that activity is slowing, meaning that the UK stagflationary scenario looms.
Earlier, UK Retail Sales shrank by 1.5% YoY, vs. a -1.70% a year before. Helen Dickinson, BRC’s CEO, said, “Sales continued to see declines as the cost-of-living crunch squeezed consumer demand. Higher value items, such as furniture and electronics, took the biggest hit as shoppers reconsidered major purchases during this difficult time.”
The US economic docket featured the Trade Balance, which showed that the deficit narrowed by the most in almost nine and half years in April, as exports jumped to a record high of $252.6 billion vs. March’s $244.1 billion. Late in the week ahead, Initial Jobless Claims, inflation figures, and Consumer confidence would give GBP/USD traders the current status of the US economy.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.247
|Daily SMA50
|1.2701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3042
|Daily SMA200
|1.3297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2578
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2477
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2539
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds modestly, stays below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly from the daily low it set at 1.0652 but failed to reclaim 1.0700. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the euro to find demand, while the dollar struggles to gather strength amid falling US T-bond yields.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500 as dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has erased a large portion of its daily losses and climbed above 1.2500 in the early American session. The greenback seems to be having a tough time preserving its strength in the second half of the day amid falling Treasury bond yields.
Gold: Tepid recovery within a risk-averse environment
Gold started the day on the back foot, bottoming at $1,836.90 during Asian trading hours. XAU began to recover after London’s opening bell, reaching an intraday high of $1,853.57, as easing US government bond yields undermined demand for the greenback, despite persistent risk-aversion.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!