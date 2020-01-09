GBP/USD likely to trade below the 1.30 level in medium term – Rabobank

Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, points out that dovish undertones in this morning’s speech from BoE Governor Carney has knocked GBP/USD back to its lowest levels since December 27.
Key Quotes
“Carney raised the prospect that the Bank’s most recent economic projections may have been too optimistic. He makes note of the fact that the pace of growth in the UK has slowed to below potential and that the MPC had been expecting this to reverse. Carney suggests that “this rebound is not, of course, assured”.”
“The takeaway is that the MPC could be more inclined to ease policy further. These policy risks are likely to be accentuated if political uncertainty builds again in the UK. Despite PM Johnson’s hopes that a complete UK/EU trade deal can be signed in the coming months, the rhetoric coming from over the Channel suggests that the time frame could prove to be too short. On the back of both economic and political risks in the UK we expect GBP/USD to be trading below the 1.30 level on a 3 to 6 month view.”
“With the exception of a few days around Christmas, GBP/USD has held above 1.30 since the election and the consensus of Bloomberg’s FX survey points to cable remaining above this level throughout 2020. We see this optimism as leaving GBP investors open to disappointment. In her visit to the UK yesterday, EU Commission President Von Der Leyen stated that it is “basically impossible” to negotiate a close relationship by the end of the year. This reiterates the view of other EU leaders made after last month’s summit.”
“Looking ahead to next week the market will see fresh official UK data readings for industrial production, construction, monthly Nov GDP and CPI inflation. These will help solidify the market’s view about the risk of further BoE rate cuts (we expect 2 more 25 bps moves from the MPC this year). That said, the impact of the UK economic data could well be overwhelmed by Brexit related news in the months ahead. This is a particular risk if a less than amicable start to the UK/EU future arrangement talks raises the risk of a cliff edge at the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI: In a phase of bearish consolidation amid Mid-East calm
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trading with small gains in a narrow range around the 60 handle so far this Thursday, as the dust settles over the Iranian retaliation aftermath while broad US dollar strength limits any upside attempts.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.