GBP/USD licks BoE-inflicted wounds below 1.2540 hurdle ahead of UK GDP, US inflation clues

- GBP/USD bears take a breather around weekly low after BoE-induced slump.
- Cautious mood ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP, US inflation clues join mixed sentiment to prod Cable buyers.
- BoE couldn’t inspire Pound Sterling buyers despite 0.25% rate hike as Governor Bailey signalled sharp fall in British inflation.
- US debt ceiling talks, banking news also appear important to watch for fresh impulses.
GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2520 even as it renews intraday high ahead of the all-important UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data during early Friday. Not only the pre-data positioning but the market’s downbeat expectations and fears of a positive surprise also allow the Pound Sterling to pare recent losses, especially amid the US Dollar inaction ahead of the US inflation clues.
The Cable pair slumped the most in seven weeks the previous day even after the Bank of England (BoE) lifted the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5%. Following the interest rate decision, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey delivered his remarks while saying, “We are not giving a directional steer on rates.” BoE’s Bailey added, “Good reasons to think CPI will fall sharply from April,” the same seemed to have drowned GBP/USD price following the news.
On the other hand, US Dollar Index (DXY) marked the biggest daily gains in two months the previous day despite mostly downbeat prints of the US data. That said, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) improved to 0.2% MoM for April versus 0.3% expected and -0.4% prior. More importantly, PPI ex Food & Energy, known as Core PPI, rose on MoM but eased on YoY. Further, US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 264,000 to push the level to the highest level since October 2021, which in turn escalated the risk-off mood and favored the US Dollar.
While tracing the greenback’s run-up, the market’s rush for safety amid fears surrounding the US debt ceiling expiry and banking fallouts seem to gain major attention. The risk-off mood not only propelled the US Dollar but also favored the US Treasury bonds.
As per the latest update, the postponement of the debt ceiling talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy and a slump in the share price of PacWest Bancorp appear the main negative developments to weigh on the sentiment. Additionally, warnings from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Beth Hammack, Chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and Co-Head of Goldman's Global Financing Group, about US default, also threaten the market sentiment.
Moving on, the monthly data dump from the UK joins the preliminary readings of the first quarter (Q1) British GDP to direct immediate GBP/USD moves. That said, the UK think-tank National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) recently forecasted 0.3% GDP for 2023 and 0.6% for 2024 versus 0.2% and 1.0% previous estimations.
Apart from the UK Q1 GDP, preliminary readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for May, as well as the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month, will also be important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD justifies the downside break of a two-month-old ascending trend line, around 1.2540 by the press time, as well as bearish MACD signals, to favor the Cable pair sellers. However, an upward-sloping trend line from late March, around 1.2500 round figure by the press time, joins the oversold RSI (14) line suggesting a corrective bounce in the Pound Sterling price.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2518
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2349
|Daily SMA100
|1.2245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2497
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that GDP contracted 0.3% in March. On a positive note, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in the same period.
EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.0900 amid US debt ceiling woes ahead of inflation cues
EUR/USD retreats from an intraday high of 1.0925 but stays sluggish during early Friday in Europe as traders lick their wounds on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss in three months.
Gold: For how long can defend 21 DMA support? Premium
Gold price is falling for the third straight day this Friday, hitting the lowest level in five days near $2,010. Gold sellers remain in control, as the United States Dollar (USD) clings to recovery gains amid a cautious market mood.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Diverging core inflation trends
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.