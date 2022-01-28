GBP/USD leaps back above 1.3400, hits session highs as easing Q4 wage pressures dent dollar

- GBP/USD has jumped back above 1.3400 in wake of the latest US data dump.
- The dollar has weakened amid profit-taking after data revealed an easing of US wage pressures in Q4.
In wake of the latest US data dump that contained promising signs of easing US wage pressures last quarter, the dollar has seen broad weakness which has helped to propel GBP/USD back above the 1.3400 level. Indeed, the pair recently high session highs in the 1.3420s, where it now trades with modest gains of about 0.3% on the session. Technicians may now look for cable to test resistance in the form of the earlier weekly lows in the 1.3430-50 area, where some swing traders may be tempted to reload short positions.
Despite some profit-taking in wake of the latest US data dump that saw Core PCE and Personal Income/Spending figures print roughly in line with expectations but surprising weakness in Q4 Employment Cost inflation, many buck bulls will remain confident. Indeed, the broader Dollar Index (DXY) is still up about 1.6% on the week (and GBP/USD is down about 1.0% on the week), spurred by Fed tightening bets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish post-policy announcement remarks. As the Fed leaves itself plenty of optionality to tighten at a faster, or slower pace, dependent upon the data, there is plenty of space for further data surprises next week to power further Usd upside.
That suggests downside risks for G10/USD majors, including GBP/USD in the week ahead, with the most important data releases to scrutinise the January ISM surveys and official labour market report. As some strategists talk about a return to GBP/USD to December’s sub-1.3200 lows, note that next week’s BoE meeting may offer some upside risk, given the bank is likely to implement another rate hike and layout quantitative tightening plans.
At the very least, even if the broad dollar rally does power on and drives GBP/USD lower, there is a distinct chance that sterling’s losses against the buck are limited compared to other G10 currencies. That has been the case this week, with GBP down around 1.0% versus the buck, while CAD, JPY and EUR are 1.4-1.6% lower and CHF, NZD and AUD all more than 2.0% lower.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3427
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3567
|Daily SMA50
|1.3419
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3468
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3557
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.