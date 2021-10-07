GBP/USD keeps pointing to some consolidation near term – UOB

GBP/USD is forecast to maintain the 1.3460/1.3680 range for the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected GBP to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that ‘any weakness is likely limited to 1.3580’. However, GBP plummeted to 1.3545 before rebounding strongly. Downward pressure has eased with the rebound and GBP is unlikely to weaken further. For today, GBP is more likely to consolidate and trade between 1.3555 and 1.3630.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is no change in our view from Monday (04 Oct, spot at 1.3570). As highlighted, the current movement in GBP is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and GBP could trade within a 1.3460/1.3680 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1550 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1550, struggling to extend the corrective pullback from July 2020 levels. Easing energy crisis and a potential US debt ceiling extension lift the market mood, weigh on the US dollar. Progress on US debt ceiling eyed.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
The GBP/USD pair remains subdued below 1.3600 following the previous session's decline. The US Dollar Index is consolidating the recent pullback. The sterling is struggling amid an energy crunch, Brexit concerns and dismal economic data.
Gold bulls eyeing a last dance ahead of critical US NFP?
Gold price staged a swift rebound on Wednesday, as the bulls found fresh bids at four-day lows of $1746. In the first half of the trading day, gold licked its wounds, as the US dollar held the higher ground on intensifying energy crisis.
SafeMoon price can rally 20% if it can hold above this crucial barrier
SafeMoon price is currently experiencing a slowdown as it hovers above a stable support floor. However, investors need to note that a successful bounce off this barrier could extend the altcoin’s rally. SafeMoon price set up three lower highs and two lower lows since September 6.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior Premium
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows.