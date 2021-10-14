GBP/USD jumps to over two-week tops, around 1.3700 mark

- GBP/USD gained strong positive traction for the second straight day amid weaker USD.
- Hawkish BoE signals, easing fears of a fresh Brexit-related spat underpinned the sterling.
- Rising bets for an early Fed rate hike failed to impress the USD bulls or hinder the move.
The GBP/USD pair shot to over two-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply on Thursday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from 13-month tops. A softer tone around the longer-dated US Treasury bond yields undermined the greenback, which was further pressured by the risk-on impulse in the markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that pushed the GBP/USD pair higher for the second successive day.
The US CPI report released on Wednesday showed a continuous rise in inflationary pressures. Investors, however, still seem unconvinced about a sustained period of inflation, which was reinforced by a decline in the US bond yields. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed hawkish FOMC meeting minutes, which indicated that the US central bank remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases in 2021 and continued undermining the greenback.
Moreover, a growing number of policymakers were worried that inflation could persist, forcing investors to bring forward the likely timing of a potential Fed rate hike move. The markets now seem to be betting on the possibility of the so-called lift-off in September 2022 as against December 2022 already priced in. The developments, however, did little to impress the USD bulls or stall the GBP/USD pair's ongoing positive momentum.
On the other hand, the British pound drew some support from easing worries about the UK-EU stand-off over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for NI. This comes after the Bank of England officials signalled an imminent rate hike and acted as a tailwind for the sterling.
With the latest leg up, the GBP/USD pair has now rallied over 130 pips from weekly lows touched on Tuesday and remains on track to appreciate further. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3697
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3623
|Daily SMA50
|1.3727
|Daily SMA100
|1.3829
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3665
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
