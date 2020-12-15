GBP/USD jumps to fresh session tops, further beyond mid-1.3300s

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied over 80 pips from daily lows.
- A subdued USD price action seemed to be the only factor fueling the positive momentum.
- Brexit uncertainties, fresh COVID-19 jitters might keep a lid on any strong gains for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 80 pips from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3365-70 region during the mid-European session.
The pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels and managed to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3280 region. The US dollar languished near two-and-half-year lows amid hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
However, the lack of progress on post-Brexit trade talks tempered investors' optimism that a deal can still be reached and might hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. It is worth recalling that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier reiterated on Monday that there has been limited progress on enforcement mechanisms and disagreement on State Aid.
Apart from this, the imposition of stricter lockdown in London might further cap gains for the GBP/USD pair. The ever-increasing cases and the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus seemed to have overshadowed the optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures. The data, along with the US stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3363
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.334
|Daily SMA50
|1.3157
|Daily SMA100
|1.3097
|Daily SMA200
|1.2753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3446
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3225
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.