GBP/USD jumps to fresh daily highs above 1.3030

- UK's Sunak announces that budget will be delivered on March 11th.
- Unemployment Rate in UK remained steady at 3.8% in December.
- US Dollar Index stays in green near 99.20.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways near the 1.3000 handle, the GBP/USD gained traction in the last hour and touched a fresh daily high of 1.3039. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3036, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
GBP gathers strength on UK data, budget announcement
Claimant Count Change in January printed +5.5K in January to better the market expectation of +22.6K, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday. Further details of the report showed that the ILO Unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 3.8% in December as expected.
In the meantime, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the budget will be delivered on March 11th. "Will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential," Sunak tweeted out to help the GBP gather strength.
The shared currency's poor performance following ZEW Economic Sentiment data also seems to be ramping up the demand for the GBP as a better alternative. At the moment, the EUR/GBP pair is trading at 0.8310, 40 pips below the session high that it set during the European morning.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to extend its rally and allowing the GBP's market valuation to drive the pair's movements. Before the NY Fed publishes the Empire State Manufacturing Survey later in the day, the DXY is flat on the day near the 99.20 mark.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3029
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3068
|Daily SMA100
|1.2936
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2998
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3019
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3038
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 34-month lows amid after poor German figures, amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed expectations with 8.7 points.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces
The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher.
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.