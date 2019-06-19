GBP/USD jumps above 1.2600 as Pound accelerates to the upside

Pound extends gains across the board, US Dollar shows weakness.

Key events ahead: Another vote at the Conservative race and FOMC meeting.

The GBP/USD pair rose further during the American session and speed up above 1.2600. Cable climbed to 1.2634 reaching the highest level since Friday. From yesterday’s low it has risen 125 pips and as of writing, it is holding near the top, with a strong bullish tone.

The move to the upside took place amid a modest decline of the US Dollar but also on the back of a rally of the Pound. The greenback is falling modestly ahead of the FOMC statement. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Analysts will look for clues about when it could lower rates as markets appears to be anticipating. After the statement (18:00 GMT), Jerome Powell will deliver a press conference (18:30 GMT).

Regarding the Tory leadership contest, another vote is taking place. It was reported that Rory Stewart was in discussions with Michael Gove to potentially unite so one of them could reach the final stage. The political drama and the uncertainty around Brexit continue to be the key driver of the Pound.

Data released today showed inflation in May reached 3% (y/y) in the UK, slightly above expectations, having no significant influence on the Pound. On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce its decision on monetary policy. No chance in rates is expected, neither surprises from the statement. “Our base case suggests a muted reaction in sterling overall. Directional risks in GBP remain more a function of the UK's political backdrop and global risk environment”, wrote TDS analysts.

Technical levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2631 Today Daily Change 0.0073 Today Daily Change % 0.58 Today daily open 1.2558 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2659 Daily SMA50 1.2845 Daily SMA100 1.297 Daily SMA200 1.2935 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2566 Previous Daily Low 1.2506 Previous Weekly High 1.2759 Previous Weekly Low 1.2579 Previous Monthly High 1.3178 Previous Monthly Low 1.2559 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2543 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2529 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2484 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2461 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.258 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2603 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.264



