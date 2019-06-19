According to analysts at TD Securities, with economic data mixed and Brexit/politics muddling the outlook, the BoE’s MPC is likely to vote unanimously to leave policy on hold.

Key Quotes

“Increasingly hawkish comments set against a more worrisome global backdrop set the stage for surprise this week.”

“FX: Our base case suggests a muted reaction in sterling overall. Directional risks in GBP remain more a function of the UK's political backdrop and global risk environment.”

“Tonight’s FOMC keeps market risks fluid ahead of the meeting. We will update levels and views as necessary.”