GBP/USD: Indecisive at multi-month high above 1.3700, eyes US stimulus, Federal Reserve

- GBP/USD trades in a choppy range after easing from the fresh high since May 2018.
- UK PM Johnson conveys “deepest condolences” as death toll cross 100,000, slams EU over threat to block vaccine jabs.
- IMF downgrades UK’s economic forecast while raising the global outlook.
- US President Biden presses for faster vaccination, Senate Majority Leader Schumer hints early stimulus.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3730 after refreshing the 32-month high during early Wednesday. The quote initially cheered the market’s optimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and the US dollar weakness before allowing the bulls to catch a breather amid virus woes in the UK and wait for the key Federal Reserve meeting.
With the British covid death toll crossing 100,000, UK PM Boris Johnson said, “Sorry” even as the UK’s vaccine plan is on target to immunize all above 50 Britons by March. The PM also warned the EU he expected it to honor government contracts for Covid-19 vaccines, per Daily Mail, as the bloc threatened to impose strict controls of Pfizer vaccine on the UK, said the Metro.
The raw between the European Union (EU) and the UK also grows when it comes to Brexit as bloc’s financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said, per Independent, an EU forum for discussing financial services with Britain will be similar to what the United States has, and it must be in place before market access will be considered.
On the other hand, Britain is up for discussing a post-Brexit trade deal for financial services with Switzerland.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden’s readiness to escalate the vaccination and upbeat signals from global pharmacy companies favored the risks. Also on the positive side were comments from the US Congress member relating to Biden’s fiscal stimulus. As per Reuters, “US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying Democrats will move forward on President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary.”
It should, however, be noted that the pre-Fed cautious sentiment questions buyers in Asia-Pacific. Also portraying the tensed tone are downbeat Futures in the UK and the US as well as stable yields of the US 10-year Treasury yields.
Moving on, a light calendar in the UK and the presence of the US Federal Reserve’s first meeting for 2021 keeps GBP/USD traders worries ahead of the event. While the Fed is expected to announce a dovish halt and likely to please the cable bulls, any surprises won’t be taken lightly considering the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downward revision to the British GDP for 2021. “Britain's GDP is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2021, down from a previously predicted 5.9%, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook,” mentioned Sky News.
Technical analysis
FXStreet’s Omkar Godbole backs the GBP/USD bulls while saying,
GBP/USD's immediate technical bias remains bullish, as the higher lows and higher highs setup on the daily chart is still intact. Acceptance under Tuesday's low of 1.3609 would invalidate the higher lows setup and shift the attention to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which restricted the downside two times in December. The 50-day SMA is currently located at 1.3483.
Read: Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3732
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3635
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD trades pressured below 0.7750, retreating from daily highs of 0.7764 despite the upbeat Australian CPI data and US stimulus hopes. Pre-Fed caution and the global covid surge weigh down on the higher-yielding aussie.
GBP/USD: Indecisive at multi-month high above 1.3700, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades in a choppy range above 1.3700 after easing from the highest levels since May 2018. IMF downgrades UK’s economic forecast while raising the global outlook. The US dollar attempts a bounce ahead of the US data, Fed decision.
Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap
The US dollar weakness fails to lift gold. Gold lacks clear directional bias despite an improved risk appetite and weakness in the US dollar. The yellow metal's daily chart shows key averages are set to chart a bearish crossover.
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.