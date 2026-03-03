Canadian Dollar steadies as Oil prices strengthen on Strait of Hormuz closure

USD/CAD holds ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3670 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the pair depreciated as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) received support from higher Oil prices. Canada’s status as a major crude exporter makes its currency particularly sensitive to movements in Oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains ground and is trading around $71.60 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices remain stronger on supply concerns due to the Middle East war.

A Reuters report cited Ebrahim Jabari, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”

The CAD may draw support from higher Oil prices, which have reignited concerns about a fresh inflation wave in Canada, as investors fear rising energy costs could force central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The upside of the USD/CAD pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) could further appreciate amid safe-haven demand linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said the “big wave” of strikes against Iran in the ongoing conflict is still to come.

Marco Rubio stated that the United States (US) is preparing for a “major uptick” in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours. The United States (US) and Israel hit thousands of targets inside Iran, continuing their joint campaign after they killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.