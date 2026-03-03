GBP/USD Price Forecast: Hovers around 1.3400 with bearish pressure intact

GBP/USD edges higher after three days of losses, trading around 1.3400 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, has slipped toward 39, showing fading bullish momentum after the earlier overbought reading and reinforcing the idea of corrective pressure within a broader range rather than a clear trend reversal.

The near-term bias is neutral with a slight bearish tilt as spot holds just above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while trading below the falling nine-day average, which caps recovery attempts.

The immediate support lies at the reversal zone around 1.3350. The proximity to the 50-day EMA may attract dip buyers toward the descending channel around 1.3170, followed by the 10-month low at 1.3010.

On the upside, the primary barrier is seen at the nine-day EMA at 1.3476, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3514. Further advances above these averages would improve the momentum and expose the upper descending channel boundary around 1.3630. A break above the channel would support the bullish bias and support the GBP/USD pair to test the 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, reached on January 27.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)