US President Donald Trump vows to respond to Riyadh embassy attack

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that people will find out soon what the retaliation will be to an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of US military personnel during the Iran conflict.

His remarks came after the US embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by two drones, resulting in a limited fire and some material damage.

Key quotes

You will soon find what United States response will be for attack on United States embassy in Riyadh and for United States service members killed.



Does not think boots on the ground will be necessary in Iran.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.49% higher on the day to trade at $5,358. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 0.40% on the day at $71.60.