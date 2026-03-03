Iranian drones hit US embassy in Riyadh

Iran fired missiles and drones at several Persian Gulf countries, including a drone strike that hit the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

A Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson said that the US Embassy in Riyadh was attacked with two drones,resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.49% higher on the day to trade at $5,358. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 0.40% on the day at $71.60.