GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3815-20 region, moves little post-US Retail Sales

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move amid COVID-19 jitters.
- A subdued USD price action extended some support and helped limit the downside.
- Rallying US bond yields, upbeat US Retail Sales data failed to impress the USD bulls.
The GBP/USD pair held steady near the 1.3815-20 region and had a rather muted reaction to upbeat US monthly Retail Sales figures.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3800 mark, the GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction during the first half of the European session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains for the major.
The uptick ran out of steam rather quickly and met with some fresh supply near the 1.3860 region. That said, a subdued US dollar price action extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. The USD bulls shrugged off a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and also seemed unimpressed by stronger US macro data.
The US Census Bureau reported that the total value of sales at the retail level increased by 0.6% in June, surpassing consensus estimates pointing to a 0.4% decline. Excluding autos, core retail sales also smashed expectations and jumped 1.3% MoM during the reported month, though did little to boost the greenback.
A downward revision of the previous month's already weaker readings seemed to be the only factor that held the USD bulls from placing any bets. nevertheless, the data should reinforce market expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy sooner. This might help the USD to attract some buying and exert pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.4016
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles at 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.18 after US Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.6% MoM in June, beating estimates. The Control Group also exceeded estimates with 1.1%. The dollar is rising across the board. US Consumer Sentiment is next up.
GBP/USD holds above 1.38 after US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is pressured toward 1.38 but holding up after US Retail Sales beat estimates and support the dollar. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.